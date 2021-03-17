Ethel Pozo shared an extensive message on her Instagram account to refer to the classes that the little ones at home start this 2021 in the middle of the pandemic.

As is known, as a result of the coronavirus quarantine, the children were forced to take remote classes and, many of them, had complications because they did not have a computer or cell phone.

In the midst of all this, and the great gap that exists in the education system, Ethel Pozo He emphasized that all children should have access to education, without distinction, because they are within their rights.

“Today (Monday, March 15) the school year began in our country and I wish with all my heart that any child, no matter where they are, can study and take advantage of this beautiful stage of their lives, without a doubt, the best, ”wrote the host of America today on Instagram.

“As I said in the program, it doesn’t matter where you have studied, because education should be the same for everyone and it is a right. Remember, it doesn’t matter where you started, but how far you want to go, ”he added.

Likewise, Ethel Pozo He ended his publication with a message of encouragement for all the children.

“Let nothing and no one truncate your wings or your dreams. We are going for this new school year, with joy and faith in a better future”, He concluded.

The publication was accompanied by a photo featuring Ethel, Melissa Paredes, Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ and Janet Barboza.

