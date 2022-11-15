It’s been almost two months Ethel Well Y Julian Alexander They decided to consummate their love by getting married in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and closest friends from the entertainment world. Since then, the show host has been showing what her new life is like as a spouse, without exposing too much the image of the professional director, who is not a public figure.

Even, on more than one occasion, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter has shown her desire to become a mother and enlarge her family with Julián Alexander; however, it is a plan that she has in mind for the long term.

Before making her romance with the soap opera director official, very little was known about Julián Alexander. Over time, it became known how the romance between him and the presenter of América TV was born, as well as some personal information about his life.

How old is Ethel Pozo?

What very few were unaware of, to date, is that the couple is several years old and that Ethel Pozo is the oldest. The communicator, born on December 15, 1980, is currently 41 years old and, as she told her Instagram community some time ago, she met her now-husband when she was 40.

“I met my boyfriend when I was 40 years old and of course, many times I think that I would have liked to meet him much sooner!! I even told him once and he very wisely told me: ‘No, love, perhaps at that time (at 20, for example) we would not have fallen in love in such an incredible way as we have now'”, was the writing that Ethel Pozo shared in a romantic post.

Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander had a boyfriend session. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

How old is Ethel Pozo older than Julián Alexander?

The director and half brother of Michelle Alexander, meanwhile, are 38 years old, although their date of birth is unknown, so Ethel Pozo is three years older than the audiovisual communicator.

Despite the fact that Julián decides not to expose much of his private and sentimental life, from time to time he posts photographs with romantic descriptions in which he appears together with ‘la Pozo’.

Julián Alexander looks very much in love with Ethel Pozo. Photo: Julian Alexander/Instagram

How did Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander meet?

The couple had a mutual friend who became their cupid. This was Melissa Paredes, who was in charge of introducing the pair. According to Ethel Pozo’s statements to a local media outlet, she met Julián at the presentation of the novel “Two Sisters”.

“He was the director of Melissa Paredes (in ‘Two Sisters’) and she introduced me to him. Sometimes I start to think that if she had not worked with ‘Meli’, she would not have met him, “said the host in November 2021.

Ethel Pozo shared every detail of her wedding preparations with her followers. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

Ethel and Julián announce their engagement in style

In the middle of her vacation trip to Cancun, Mexico, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel announced that Julián Alexander proposed to her through a publication on her Instagram profile.

“I can not with the emotion, my heart literally explodes when writing these lines. I can’t take it anymore to tell you the emotion that I experienced and that I live until now, “she wrote in the description of the post.