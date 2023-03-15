completely moved, Ethel Well was on the Chillón river boardwalk, located in the Comas district, accompanied by Brunella Horna and a great team from GV Producciones. The figure of América TV was present in the area to bring solidarity aid to all citizens who have been seriously affected by the heavy rains in the capital. While she was talking with her classmates in her study, she couldn’t help but cry when she saw the vulnerability that several of our compatriots are feeling.

Ethel Pozo moved by victims

Through a live link with “America Today” Ethel Pozo spoke about the difficult situation that the people of the Chillón river boardwalk are experiencing. Likewise, she regretted that those affected by the heavy rains in the capital continue to increase day by day. “We couldn’t stay on the set with our hands crossed seeing that they hadn’t had breakfast, that they were being evicted,” she said at the beginning.

Given this, Janet Barboza asked him to detail how the inhabitants of said area of ​​Comas are; However, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel could not hold back her tears when she said that, despite the problem, none of the authorities has come to the place to offer help.

“Oh come on Janet, you know how emotional I am. I’m going to keep that question. I want you to listen to them. There is a lot of need. The sadness, the sorrow, is here in the place ”, added.

Brunella Horna will help an elderly woman financially

On the other hand, Brunella Horna He also expressed his solidarity with all the residents who have suffered material damage due to the constant overflows of water. In this way, the young presenter surprised by saying in front of cameras that she will provide financial support for an older adult who needs medical treatment.

“I’m going to take the lady’s case so I can give her the medicine she needs. Grandma is sick and I’m going to take care of it completely,” manifested. In addition, he clarified that GV Producciones will be present at the location to also support. “This is not going to stop here, it is going to continue throughout the week until a solution is achieved for this entire population,” she commented when, in the company of Ethel Pozo, they distributed food to all the residents of the place.