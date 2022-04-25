Ethel Well She goes through one of the happiest moments of her life, because she organizes every detail that is needed to the millimeter so that her wedding with Julián Alexander turns out as they wish. The couple has commented that they plan to get married in 2022 and, it seems, everything is getting ready.

In fact, last April 19, the writer was in Barcelona, ​​the city to which she was invited for the bridal season. There she was able to be part of an incredible parade that allowed her to discover the latest trends in dresses. In addition, she took advantage of the opportunity and ended up choosing the one that she will wear when she enters the altar.

Ethel Pozo already has a dress for her wedding

Through social networks, the show host published a video, in which she is seen looking for the dress that she will use for her religious union with her fiancé, Julián Alexander. Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter was enthusiastic about having found the one she dreamed of so much for that special date.

“Today is a special day, I visited the bridal shop, there was a dress more beautiful than another. Each collection is a dream come true and the test was amazing. I loved so many dresses, but I think I already have the ideal”, Ethel narrated in her Instagram stories as she showed the variety of dresses that were in the store.

Ethel Pozo participated in the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

On April 12, the host of “America Today” announced that she would travel to Spain to participate in one of the most important bridal parades in that country. “The most important week for bridal fashion is coming up, the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week and Elha Novias, the exclusive boutique of the famous Spanish brand Pronovias. They have invited me to the presentation of their 2023 collection with everything that is coming in wedding dresses, ”she said happily.

He also added that he would be sharing everything that happens in the parade for the followers who are also looking for a wedding dress. “What an illusion, I am going to tell you every detail, all the news and styles of this special day for us. Here a happy bride, soon at #BBFW22″, she narrowed down.

Janet Barboza talks about the relationship between Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander

Janet Barboza was encouraged to talk about the romance that her driving partner has with the brother of producer Michelle Alexander. The popular “Retoquitos” mentioned that it is one of the relationships that she most admires within the Peruvian show business and that it shows how much they love each other.

“I think Ethel has a beautiful relationship, I’ve seen Ethel and Julián (Alexander) together and I see them completely in love, they are one of those couples who infect you to live the same,” said the driver.