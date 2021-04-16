The new season of The Artist of the Year 2021 and the return of Gisela Valcárcel continue giving what to talk about. This time, Ethel Pozo left open the possibility of being one of the participants in the singing contest.

“I know my limitations and I could not”, expressed at first the host of America today. However, when asked by his partner Christian Dominguez Regarding a possible invitation from the show, she did not rule out participating in The Artist of the Year.

Ethel Pozo assured that she would accept the invitation if her mother Gisela Valcárcel proposed it. “My mother does not call, she calls production … But the mother is not denied anything,” he said.

The host Janet barboza He reminded the driver’s daughter who, on previous occasions, has refused to be present on the stage of The Artist of the Year. “They have proposed it to you several times and you have said no.” After that, Ethel Pozo did not mention details.

Artist of the Year: Who are the program participants?

According to the promotional video for The Artist of the Year, among the program participants are: Tefi Valenzuela, Pedro Loli, Yaco Eskenazi, Janet Barboza, Paula Arias and Juan Carlos Orderique. Salsa singers Josimar Farfán and Daniela Darcourt would join the list, according to El Popular.

The scheduled date for the premiere of The Artist of the Year 2021 is next Saturday, April 24.

