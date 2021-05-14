Ethel Pozo was not present this morning on the set of America today. It was his fellow drivers who were responsible for explaining the reason why Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter did not attend the program.

Janet Barboza started the morning magazine followed by Edson Dávila, the popular ‘Giselo’, who began to improvise a greeting as if he were the only host of the program.

“You are taking advantage of the fact that our colleague Ethel Pozo is a little delicate in health and she doesn’t even respect that,” he said Barboza. In this way, the presenter began to explain the absence of Ethel.

Melissa Paredes also referred to her partner since the program began. “Ethel, I know that you are in your house, you are watching us. My queen, get well, here we miss you, “said the former reality girl.

Before concluding, the hosts again referred to Ethel to inform viewers of the situation that afflicts her partner and the reason why she was not on set.

“We want to take advantage of these very important minutes to greet Ethel Pozo, who is in poor health,” he began by saying Janet barboza. “He has a super strong training recording My mother cooks better than yours, every day here (in the program), in addition, the management of her networks. Obviously there is a fatigue of the voice, “added the presenter.

According to the latest comments from Melissa ParedesEthel would be back as soon as the weekend is over. “Monday is already here,” said the actress of Two Sisters.

