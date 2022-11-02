The controversy generated by the fall of george neyra in “The big show” has caused comments from all over the sharp drop in Giuliana Rengifo. Some time later, the dancer came forward to tell that he was fired from the program, and “America today” did not hesitate to talk about it live.

This Saturday, October 29, Giuliana Rengifo appeared in “El gran show” and put on a great show with her partner, after which she hoped to leave her sentence. However, a stumble on the dance floor caused the jury to give her a low score against her opponent, Dr. Capillo.

What did the production of “America Today” say?

As is known, “El gran show” and “América hoy” are commanded by the same production company, Pro TV, so the morning magazine space was used to clarify what happened to George Neyra and if it was true that he was fired from the reality.

“On Tuesday, the holiday, after the Halloween parties, Giuliana Rengifo’s partner did not appear. They began to call him worried. They have even called his family, his mother, to find out what happened, throughout the day, and apparently they never located him, ”said Ethel Pozo at the beginning.

“On Monday, everyone came to rehearse as appropriate and on Tuesday they should have also come to rehearse, because there are no holidays on television; however, George Neyra never appeared,” said Janet Barboza. And she added: “On Monday, everyone rehearsed and Tuesday was conspicuous by his absence. The production team called him, even his mom, and no one knew where he was.”

“ Last night they located him and he had not slept, he had had something to drink.” Ethel Pozo finished.

George Neyra affirms that he was fired from “EGS”

Through his Tiktok account, George Neyra indicated that the production led by Gisela Valcárcel decided to remove him from the program after the fall he starred in along with Giuliana Rengifo.

“I just received some news that makes me a little disconcerted and takes me out of the picture. I will no longer be at the ‘El gran show’ galas from this Saturday. For all the people who might have thought to see me there, well no, I will not be there”, said the dancer with a broken voice.