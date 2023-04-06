She doesn’t stay silent. In the last days, Ethel Well She has received endless criticism after joining the cast of the successful series “Maricucha”, as many say that she has many facilities on TV because she is the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel and sister-in-law of Michelle Alexander. However, the host stated that, in all the productions that she has participated in, she has had to pass a casting to be selected. She thus alluded to “America today”, “My mother cooks better than yours” and also to the fiction that she has recently integrated together with Christian Domínguez.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo make an impact when they kiss: this was their intense kiss on Peruvian TV

Ethel Pozo assures that she passed the casting to enter TV

All started when ‘Giselo’ He asked him if he did any casting to enter “America Today”, as in the other programs he has been a part of.

“All my life I have done, since ‘Zero in duct’, and they chose (other people). I have done casting with Lombardi… You know what, extra casting, is that people don’t know it, ”he said.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Peluchín’ questions Michelle Alexander about Ethel Pozo: “Thanks to her, anyone acts in this country”

Gisela Valcárcel places a condition on Michelle Alexander

“You know, the boss, Gisela talks to mom Michelle and there they have their deals. I think they removed the bed scenes because Gisela was practically passing out. I, as a professional, abide by it”, were the words ofchristian dominguezin conversation with a reporter from “América spectacles”.

#Ethel #Pozo #defends #criticism #assures #passed #casting #quotsissyquot #life #themquot