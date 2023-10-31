Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi They said goodbye to American viewers after hosting ‘My Mom Cooks Better Than Yours’ for almost seven years. Through tears, the host did not hold back her tears and thanked her followers for the love that the program broadcast on Sundays received.

Why did Ethel Pozo cry live?

America TV issued a video remembering the long years in which Ethel and Yaco They enjoyed driving ‘My mom cooks better than yours.’ “Once I told it, I did a casting, although some may not believe it, I did three castings for this program and the now general manager of América Televisión called me and told me: the person who knows the most about television in the country says that it is the best and it’s Eric Jurgensen,” she commented at the beginning, quite moved.

Along the same lines, she highlighted the good duo she makes with Yaco Eskenazi and she was very happy that people welcomed them to her home. “He told me and he believed in mein us as a duo. Yaco already had a television career, this duo is going and how nice that he saw it in this last program”she added, excited.

Why did ‘My mom cook better than yours’ go off the air?

The program broadcast on Sundays came to an end, as Gisela Valcárcel sent a message to the hosts: “Thank you, Ethel and Yaco, here ends a cycle“, he stated and detailed: “Six years have passed and since that day they have created indelible memories for us, they made us see that the kitchen is that special place where the family gathers.”.

Ethel Pozo says goodbye to ‘My mom cooks better than yours’. Photo: LR composition/capture of America

The message ended: “It doesn’t matter if you cook well or not, the truly important thing will always be sharing. Thank you, you have shown us Sunday after Sunday that the union of our families is strength, that guests are allies and that together, friends and family, anything is possible. Thank you, Ethel and Yaco.”