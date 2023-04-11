Ethel Well surprised to enter the well-known television series “Maricucha 2” and, since then, it has not stopped generating news. The television proposal will broadcast tomorrow, Tuesday April 11, its last chapter. Precisely, the presence of the host of “América Hoy” was unknown; However, she herself was in charge of confirming that she will be part of the final. Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter used her official Instagram account and recorded herself with Christian Domínguez, who is her ex-partner in fiction.

“In recordings of ‘Maricucha’, you can’t miss it. Today and tomorrow (will be the) grand finale. You have to see it (…) Here we are with Christian and ‘Chentito’, who has been our son in fiction”, told through their stories.

