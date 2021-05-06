Ethel Pozo surprised her followers on social networks by confirming her romance with the television director Julian Alexander. With a romantic message and a tender photograph in Instagram, the host of America today introduced her new partner.

“I always heard that love comes alone, that it is not sought, that it finds you, and they were right. My beautiful love arrived, at the perfect time ”, wrote the entertainer.

Along with this dedication, you can see Ethel Pozo Y Julian Alexander enjoying a romantic evening and toasting with a few drinks under a tent lit by white lights.

Upon learning of the new romance, Melissa Paredes, Natalia Salas, Yaco Eskenazi, Carolina Cano, Jota Benz, among other celebrities congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes.

A few days ago, during one of the broadcasts from America today, Ethel Pozo confessed that she was in love, but did not specify the name of her partner.

During the Myth or Truth segment, the program’s hosts asked their partner various questions; however, there was one in particular that drew attention.

“Is it a myth or truth that you are in love?” Asked the animators of the magazine. Ethel Pozo tried to evade the question, but finally answered “Right, right, yes, yes.”

