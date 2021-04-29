Ethel Pozo starred in a funny moment when talking about her private life on the set of America today. The driver participated in the Myth or Truth segment, during which she answered the questions asked by her colleagues, without imagining that they would make her reveal that she is in love.

In the middle of the round of questions, the phrase: “Is it a myth or truth that you are in love?” Appeared on the screen, and almost immediately Janet Barboza, Melissa Paredes and Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ they raised their paddles with the option “true”.

After that, the presenters of America today insisted to Ethel Pozo to confirm or deny what they had just speculated and, although at first she was reluctant, after a few seconds she replied: “Right, right, yes, yes.”

Before this comment, Edson Dávila was very happy and, with his peculiar style, he told his partner: “It shows when you record your TikToks. I like to see you like this ”.

The popular ‘Giselo’ and Janet Barboza also asked that the production of the show reveal the face of who would be Ethel Pozo’s partner, but she flatly refused. “No, I already said yes, that’s all,” said the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

Ethel Pozo celebrates the return of Gisela Valcárcel to TV

Through a moving message on her social networks, Ethel Pozo celebrated the return of Gisela Valcárcel with The artist of the year on television.

“What all of Peru wanted, after a year of for, my mother, every Saturday will be again. Finally, he comes back, we weren’t full on Saturdays, Saturdays weren’t the same, I don’t know what he comes back with, dancing, singing, “said the entertainer on her Instagram.

Gisela Valcárcel’s new program will feature the participation of great stars. Photo: The Republic Group

What does Gisela Valcárcel think about Ethel Pozo’s new relationship?

On April 28, minutes after admitting that she is in love during the Myth or Truth sequence of America today, the host revealed what her mother, Gisela Valcárcel, thought about her new beau.

“A good daughter always wants her mother’s blessing, so the first person I tell is my mother,” Ethel Pozo said.

Ethel Pozo led the prelude to the premiere of The Artist of the Year

Gisela Valcárcel returned to television screens after more than a year due to the pandemic. Ethel Pozo could not miss the premiere of her mother’s space and led a prelude to the show.

Together with the other conductors of América Hoy, she encouraged and presented viewers with some behind-the-scenes details and preparations of the participants.

This April 24, The Artist of the Year returns. Photo: broadcast

Ethel Pozo is impressed with the talent of La Uchulú

On his first visit to Lima, the popular tiktoker La Uchulú visited the set of América Hoy and impressed the conductors with his talent and charisma. Ethel Pozo did not hesitate to emphasize all the potential she sees in him by influencing him.

I see to The Uchulú and I see joy, fun, talent and desire to get ahead in a country that does not always allow it, unfortunately, “said the host of América TV.

