Ethel Pozo did not hesitate to dedicate a tender message to her first-born on June 27, the day the young girl turns 14 years old. The conductor of America today He moved his followers on social networks with the words he wrote to his heir.

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter recalled the moment she met the little girl and reflected on the change her life underwent after the arrival of her eldest daughter.

“My first love was born on June 27. That day I became the mother of an incredible girl (…). When I finally held her in my arms, I met that infinite love that changed my life forever. “ , he stated on his official Instagram account.

Ethel Pozo also highlighted the qualities that her cocky has and assured that she is very proud to be her mother.

“I love that you are the kind and sensitive being that you are. Since you were born I have been congratulated on how good you are, but that is a merit of yours my love, because since you were a little girl you were a sweetheart and even today, already a teenager, you still are. Happy 14th and may you always be very happy ”, he stated on the platform.

The publication of Instagram It was accompanied by a series of moving photographs of the figure of América Televisión and its conceited over the years. Users of the platform and even some characters on the small screen, such as Melissa Paredes and Tilsa Lozano, left messages of congratulations.

The couple formed between Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander are no longer afraid of being seen in public after being captured by the cameras of ‘Amor y Fuego’.

The relationship was seen in a romantic dinner in one of the best-known restaurants in Lima.

At the premiere of the new season of the Show Queens, Gisela Valcarcel took a few minutes to talk about her granddaughter’s birthday.

The driver was moved to remember Ethel Pozo’s daughter with whom she had words of much love. “Dome was a month old when one day I knew that my tears were over, that there were no more and that all the joy was coming. It was with her arrival, “he said in front of the program’s cameras.

