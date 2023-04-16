Ethel Well He turned 39 and he receives it in the best way, because success in his professional and personal life smiles at him. Let’s remember that the host ventured into the world of acting with the role of Aphrodite in the popular series “Maricucha 2”. Now the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel She celebrated her birthday accompanied by the people she loves the most, as demonstrated on her social networks, in which she was in charge of posting some photos of the event. Learn more details in the following note.

Ethel Well She celebrated this new year in her life in a big way and she did it next to her husband, Julián Alexander. They both went to a nice restaurant where they tasted various desserts. “Three birthdays that we celebrate together, my love,” wrote the birthday girl.

In addition, Julian he was in charge of reposting all the snapshots that his beloved uploaded and left him a sweet message. “The best wife in the world. Thank you for always being there for me, Ethel, ”she wrote.

Ethel Pozo and Julián show their love for social networks. Photo: Julian Alexander/Instagram

Ethel Pozo ventures into the world of acting

Ethel Well He demonstrated his desire to learn and venture into other areas, for example, in his role as Aphrodite, in “Maricucha 2”. The television figure was very excited about the new step she was taking in her career.

“Great! Thank you very much to all Peru who was attentive. We are going to work a lot. I am so excited, because the cast is incredible (…) In my house it was nerves. I stayed until midnight answering messages. I had never experienced that affection (…) Obviously, because of the novel, because of the characters. It is another audience. Very happy, ”she declared.

