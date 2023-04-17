Ethel Well broke when hearing the words of Brunella Horna in “America today”, this Monday, April 17. The model and businesswoman reappeared through a phone call to announce her departure from the program. She revealed that she is going through a delicate health problem and hopes to get better as soon as possible to return to television. “We are so frustrated. We respect your decisions, we love you. That’s the truth. Outside the screens we have become friends. We can only encourage you and I am very sorry that this is a see you soon,” said the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

Also, he expressed his solidarity with the delicate state of health faced by the wife of Richard Acuña, who traveled to Chiclayo to spend time with his family, away from the spotlight. She wished him a speedy recovery and clarified that they will not lose communication.

