Ethel Well He defended himself against the criticism he received from Anthony Aranda. The “Love and Fire” program broadcast the comments made by the host of “América Hoy” through her official TikTok account, in which she assures that Melissa Paredes’ boyfriend is talking about her because she no longer has a contract on television .

What did Anthony Aranda say about Ethel Pozo?

Let’s remember that Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes participated in “The Big Show” 2022, but they were eliminated in the final gala. Shortly after, the dancer gave an interview to the Rodrigo González program and assured that the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel appears to be a character before the viewers.

“ That lady talks about me and gets scared and it’s as if I had done something to him, but hey it’s his role, his personality, your character ”, said the popular ‘Activator’.

Ethel Pozo’s response

For her part, Ethel Pozo did not speak about it in the space that she conducts in the mornings on América TV, but she did do so on the TikTok social network. The host used her account to comment on the publication of a viral video in which the dancer’s statements appear.

There, he hinted that Melissa Paredes’s partner would be “hanging” on her to appear on the small screen. “ Since he no longer has a contract, now the true face comes out ”, Wrote the heiress of Gisela Valcárcel in response to a user who defended her.