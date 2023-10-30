They couldn’t hold back the tears. ‘My mom cooks better than yours’ had its last program this October 29, after 6 years of broadcast on the air. In this last chapter, the guests were Carloncho and Yahaira Plasencia. At the end of the program, the hosts became melancholic, since, since 2017, they have accompanied families Sunday after Sunday to bring the best of Peruvian cuisine. We tell you all the details below.

What did Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi say about the end of ‘My mom cooks better than yours’?

Both drivers They got carried away with their emotions and praised each other’s work in directing this project each week. For his part, Eskenazi pointed out that Pozo is a complete mother.

“Thanks to our viewers, the project worked,” Ethel said. “I thank Gisela and Césitar for closing this cycle with us. Never stop dreaming, always create and do things from the heart. I had no idea that life was going to give me something as beautiful as this. Ethel is a complete mom,” Yaco continued.

What did the director of América Televisión say about Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi?

Eric Jurgensen, director of América Televisión Content and Programming, congratulated them and assured that this is not the end of their path as television hosts. Let us remember that Ethel Pozo ventured into hosting ‘América hoy’, while Yaco Eskenazi did the same in the program ‘You are in all’.

“Today, with a knot in our hearts, we say goodbye to ‘My mom cooks better than yours.’ For six years, we have come to your homes with joy. We have been part of their lives Sunday after Sunday, and that will never be forgotten. I wish you success in your projects and in your daily life,” Jurgensen said.

