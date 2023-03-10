Ethel Well and María Pía Copello went through a tense situation after the latter complained live about the production of “América Hoy” for inviting Rafael Cardozo to the program when they had already announced it. Given this, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter came out to clarify the altercation and regretted how the events arose. However, no one expected that both América TV stars would come face to face in “My mom cooks better than yours.”

Yaco Eskenazi and the wife of Julian Alexander will receive Carlos Vílchez and María Pía Copello in a fun sequence in which both will take their respective mothers to accompany them to show their skills and abilities in the kitchen.

“Having them on set has been great fun, it’s the first time that Carlos Vílchez has come to our kitchen and he has made me laugh and dance,” said Yaco Eskenazi, who was very enthusiastic.

Besides, Ethel Well He stated that it was a very wonderful experience to have the presence of the parents of his guests. “The moms of María Pía and Carlos Vílchez have been very funny, it has been nice to have María Pía and Carlos in the kitchen”, she pointed out.

In the promotional video, the presenters are very happy and, apparently, the quarrels are behind them.

How did the discomfort between María Pía and Ethel begin?

The discussion between both characters It began when Rafael Cardozo went to the space “América hoy” when he had already been promoted in “Send whoever is in charge.” Given this, Pía came out to make a complaint about it.

Ethel Pozo answered the public complaint that María Pía Copello made about her TV space. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

What was Ethel Pozo’s discharge?

Ethel Well He did not hesitate to clarify the situation through his Twitter account, in which he stated that there was no fight or personal issue with anyone. “I enjoyed ‘Rubí’ before the Pía and Carlota program came out, now we enjoy it. There is no fight or anything like that. I’m not like that. I regret that yesterday, in your program, things were said that affect the guests and the productions. I hope everything gets sorted out,” she wrote.