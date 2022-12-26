Ethel Well Y Julian Alexander They have been married for more than 2 months and have become one of the most talked about couples in the national show business. On more than one occasion, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter has shown her desire to become a mother and enlarge her family with her current husband.

However, recently, Ethel Pozo referred to this possibility in a not very optimistic way. Next, we tell you everything you need to know about the offspring of both and the reason there would be for them not to enlarge their family anymore.

How many children does Ethel Pozo have?

The presenter of “América hoy” has 2 daughters. The girls were the result of her relationship with her first husband, Fernando Garabán, whom she married in 2004.

Ethel Pozo referred to the difficulties she has to become a mother again. Photo: Capture America TV/Ethel Pozo/Instagram

How many children does Julián Alexander have?

For his part, Julián Alexander has 1 child from a relationship prior to his relationship with Ethel. His little one is called Cristóbal and, as has been known, he maintains a good friendship with Gisela Valcárcel’s granddaughters.

Why won’t Ethel and Julián make their family bigger?

Last Friday, December 23, during an interview with GV Productions, Ethel Pozo commented on the possibility of expanding the family with Julián Alexander, since she has two daughters by her side and he has a young son. Given this, the figure of América TV was a bit nostalgic when talking about the difficulty it presents to have more descendants.

“Enlarging the family, as I have always commented, is an issue that escapes us, because we would love it, but there is an issue of age. I am going to be 42 years old, so, God willing, we would enlarge the family, more and more converts with women who become pregnant naturally or with treatment, but I think that always depends on God, “said the host.