Ethel Pozo (43 years old) is the daughter of the renowned national host Gisela Valcárcel, who seeks to continue her legacy on Peruvian television. Currently, she works as one of the presenters of the entertainment program 'América hoy', broadcast by América Televisión, in which she presents her point of view on various aspects of entertainment in our country.

However, the TV presenter had a foray into Peruvian cinema that many are still unaware of. Furthermore, she revealed the great efforts she went through to get those roles and thus buried the rumors that claimed that she had obtained those opportunities thanks to her contacts and influences from her mother. In this note, we will tell you in which Peruvian films Ethel Pozo participated, appearances that you probably did not realize.

In which national films did Ethel Pozo, Gisela's daughter, act?

The film that marked the absolute debut of Ethel Pozo In Peruvian cinema it was 'Tinta Roja', released in 2000 and directed by Francisco Lombardi. At that time, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel He was still at university studying Communications. Her role was very small and consisted of giving life to a reporter. “There are extras and extras, because an extra with a question is something else, that's me“Pozo revealed in an interview with host 'Choca' Mandros for his program 'You are in all' when he talked about his character.

In 2003, he would have the great opportunity to show his acting talent again in the film 'Destiny has no favorites', a romantic comedy in which he acted alongside renowned figures of national cinema such as Celine Aguirre, Paul Vega, Angie Cepeda and Monica Steuer. Ethel Pozo played a young woman who aspired to win a casting. In those years, the current América TV figure studied acting with Roberto Ángeles.

'Tinta Roja' was the first Peruvian film in which Ethel Pozo appeared. Photo: Filmaffinity

Ethel Pozo and the time of the 'royal papers'

In 2014, Ethel Pozo revealed that being in the film 'Loco Cielo de Abril' meant her first 'real role' in Peruvian cinema, since she had the opportunity to show her talent and not be an extra as in the two aforementioned feature films. . There she played Daniela, Carla's (Valeria Bringas) best friend, who broke up with her partner on the advice of the film's protagonist. The role of Ethel's character was to support her friend's breakup so that she can forget her ex-boyfriend.

Then, in 2019, he had a brief appearance in 'Papá x tres', directed by Sandro Ventura. The daughter of 'Señito' embodied the role of a mother. Finally, in 2022, she again had a short participation in the blockbuster Peruvian film 'No me dices spinster 2', in which she shared a scene with Patricia Barreto, Natalia Salas, Anahí de Cárdenas, Maricarmen Marín and Angélica Aragón.