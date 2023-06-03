Ethel Well She visited Carlos Carlín’s digital program and could not avoid being asked about the times she cried live on “América Hoy” for talking about issues of infidelity or love breakups. She said that she is aware of the memes that netizens created as a result of these events and she specified that she takes it sportingly because she is used to criticism. “Are you crying too much?” Asked the ex-Pataclaún at first. The actress opened up and began to speak unpublished details about her personality.

“Yes, I am very sensitive and emotional, yes, but I don’t cry at anything. I laugh (at criticism) (…) They make memes: ‘Peru loses and Ethel cries’, I don’t cry for that. ‘Keiko separated from Mark and cries’, I’m not going to cry about that, well,” he said. “I have analyzed myself, I have seen that I connect with a theme of a love break, a marriage, a father, what do I know, those things touch me (…) I myself have my WhatsApp sticker of Ethel crying, I send it myself,” added the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel with a laugh.

