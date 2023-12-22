Ethel Pozo and her colleagues 'America today' They presented a special program for Christmas, in which there were guests, who told some of their most remembered experiences on these dates. Thus, each one told and showed some photographs referring to this date, but Gisela Valcárcel's daughter could not help but break down when talking about her aunt. Martha Valcárcel, who has no longer been physically present for a couple of years. Additionally, he reflected on the importance of spending time with the people we love.

How did Ethel Pozo remember her aunt?

The presenter of 'My mom cooks better than yours' revealed that one of the Christmases she remembers most is the last one she spent with her aunt Martha Valcárcel. She told her experience and, while trying to speak, she broke down, because she says that her family was aware of how complicated Gisela Valcárcel's sister's illness was.

“If I think about it, I've had nice (Christmas), they're all nice (…) My aunt was already very sick with cancer. I've had such a difficult (Christmas). We knew it could actually be her last, but we traveled to see her. Having our loved ones alive is the most important thing, the important thing is to be together as a family. And if you have sick family members, hold them tight because life is not bought.”he said with a broken voice.

What message did Ethel Pozo dedicate to her aunt?

In May 2020, Ethel Pozo announced the death of her aunt and decided to remember her as a friend, as she considered her, since she was always present in her childhood and contributed to her upbringing. Thus the figure of America TV, At that time, he published some photographs of different opportunities in which he was able to share with his family member.

Ethel Pozo and her heartfelt message to her aunt. Photo: Instagram/Ethel Pozo

“You took care of me since I was little when my mother had to go to work. You took me to school, you bathed me, you combed my hair and of course, you made me happy with your food. We became, as you said, more than aunt and niece, friends. I love you forever and I never imagined life without you (…)“wrote the presenter on her social networks.