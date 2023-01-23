On the night of Saturday, January 21, Ethel Well made an unfortunate revelation to his social media followers. The driver and her family were victims of robbery. Some criminals broke into her home and took several valuables, including photographs of the presenter’s daughters, as well as her passport with her visa. In that sense, she made a request to the criminals, since she urgently needs her belongings back.

The desperate request of Ethel Pozo

“I would like to ask the people who have taken it to please send it to me. It is super important for my family and for me because they know how difficult it is to process it, ”he commented. “I need my passport because I have a family trip that is too close. I would ask you to send it to me. The photos, the passport and the visa only serve me, ”he said in his stories.

“I really hope that the people who took it will return it to me. I beg you from the bottom of my heart, please, ”she desperately asked. Ethel Well through a video.

Ethel Pozo receives the support of her colleagues from “América hoy” after an assault at her home

After publishing the clip in which he recounts everything that happened, Janet Barbozaconductor of “America Today” Y Armando Tafur, producer of the program, sent messages of support to Ethel Pozo. “I hope they take pity. Losing those memories of our children is very painful,” wrote ‘Rulitos’. “I know the photos and your passport will be found,” Tafur posted.

Celebrities send messages of encouragement to Ethel Pozo. Photo: Instagram

Gisela Valcárcel could not travel with Ethel after being a victim of robbery

The mother of Ethel Well, Gisela Valcárcelhe spoke on his social networks after learning that criminals entered the driver’s home and took valuables such as his passport, visa and family photos.

The popular “Señito” revealed that she had a planned trip with Ethel, but that due to circumstances she has been doing it alone, she also joined the request to return those irreplaceable personal items.

Ethel Pozo appreciates the expressions of affection after being robbed

Ethel Well He appreciated the number of messages of support he received after revealing that criminals entered his home to steal his belongings, including personal valuables such as his passport and family photos. “Thank you for the encouraging messages from her,” she said.

Message from Ethel Pozo. Photo: Instagram

