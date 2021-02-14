A new season of My mom cooks better than yours it will air in no time. This was confirmed by Ethel Pozo through her social networks.

The young businesswoman, who recently returned to America Hoy, was enthusiastic about the announcement.

The fifth season of the América TV space has no release date yet; however, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel confirmed that he will be back with Yaco Eskenazi in the driving.

Through Instagram, the former reality boy showed how the new set of the GV Producciones project. Likewise, he was shown with his colleague in the dressing rooms.

Gisela Valcárcel, through a press release, spoke enthusiastically about the new installment. “It is a program in which we all get involved because it fills us with emotion,” he said, recalling previous editions.

“We have fought from the beginning. Four years ago it was time (for its launch) and we are already on the fifth season. This is thanks to the public and to all of us who are behind this ”, added the television producer.

Ethel Pozo on My mom cooks better than yours

For its part, Ethel Pozo gave details of this new premiere on their networks. She called My mom cooks better than yours as a dream come true.

“The new season of something magical begins that started five seasons ago, can you believe? A dream come true! A dream that came into my life without having imagined it and finally comes true again. We will be back soon! “

“It is something wonderful that has only been possible thanks to the audience. It is a huge joy, “he added.

