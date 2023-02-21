He gave him his change! Michelle Soifer claimed to ethel pozor for the criticisms he gave to one of his changing rooms months ago. She went to the program to confront him and wore the same outfit to make her uncomfortable.

Michelle Soifer was the guest star of “América hoy” on February 20 and, upon entering the TV set, “Nena” did not hesitate to draw attention to the magazine’s hosts, especially Ethel Pozo, for the harsh comments she made they had towards her when questioning the wardrobe she wore for one of the last galas of “El gran show”. Even, to fuel the controversy, “Michi” went to the program wearing the same clothing for which she was singled out.

“You can give your point of view, but I don’t think they should be so rigid, hard, his comment seemed very ugly to me, with all my love,” the singer began by saying. Ethel Pozo, of course, was quick to react. “If you are a television host, you do have to give your point of view like many issues. In your career, Michelle, do you not like to be criticized for anything? (…) You have to be on a leash, “said the ‘Well’. Michelle gave the final blow to ensure that she tolerates criticism, but she does not like to be constantly questioned.” That’s you, Ethel. Here’s one stuff, I don’t like someone to talk more than necessary when they don’t know, I have prepared myself. I have a leash, but I did not like your comment“, Michelle expressed with obvious annoyance.

How much did the dress in which Michelle Soifer went to “America Today” cost?

Due to the heated moment that Ethel Pozo and Michelle Soifer starred in “America Today”, “Love and Fire” touched on the topic on their recent day and revealed the price of the luxurious press for which the urban genre singer would have been criticized.

“That thing I was wearing was Mugler’s,” he said. Rodrigo Gonzalez. “4,625 soles (…). It belongs to the designer Thierry Mugler, who has already passed away”, added the driver.

What did Ethel Pozo say about Michelle Soifer’s outfit?

Michelle Soifer appeared at one of the last galas of “El gran show” wearing unusual and striking clothing that caught the attention of various celebrities, one of them being Ethel Pozo. The host of “America Today” did not take long to come out to give her appreciation of the singer’s look, pointing out that she reminded her of a skeleton.

This comment was not at all to the taste of ‘Michi’, who said that, given the lack of respect for his image, he did not plan to appear again in the magazine hosted by Ethel Pozo.

Ethel Pozo and Michelle Soifer had a tense confrontation live. Photo: composition/capture América TV

Michelle Soifer responds to Ethel Pozo for criticism

Michelle Soifer did not remain silent before the accusations of Ethel Pozo after she criticized the look that led to one of the programs of “El gran show”. In statements for América TV, the member of “This is war” showed her discomfort, even more so when it came from a character from the same television house as hers.

“I am going to tell you the truth, because I am not a hypocrite. I didn’t want to go (to ‘América Hoy’) because I was part of GV Producciones, so I said, If I was part of the family why do they have to be ripping me off, I just felt that they attacked me in an unnecessary way because I prepare for each presentation“, was Michelle’s reply.