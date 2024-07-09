Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 20:53

São Paulo, July 9 – The United States exported 154.4 million gallons (584.47 million liters) of ethanol in May, the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) said. The volume is the highest ever recorded for the month, but represents a 28% drop compared to April, the RFA said.

Canada was again the top destination for U.S. ethanol for the 38th consecutive month, with 59.7 million gallons (225.99 million liters), down 4.2% from April. The Philippines imported its largest monthly volume since October 2018, according to the FRG, with an 82% jump to 16 million gallons (60.57 million liters). Exports also expanded to the European Union, by 3%, to 14.2 million gallons (53.74 million liters), to South Korea, with 13 million gallons (49.21 million liters), up 8% and a 15-month record, and to Singapore, which saw a 452% increase to 9.1 million gallons (34.47 million liters).

The remainder of U.S. ethanol exports went to the United Kingdom, Colombia, Brazil (for the second month in a row), Mexico, Vietnam, Peru and Jamaica, the RFA said. Year-to-date, U.S. ethanol exports totaled 816.9 million gallons (3.091 billion liters), up 43 percent from the same period last year.

In May, the US did not import a significant volume of ethanol. In 2024, US imports are expected to total 1.4 million gallons (5.29 million liters).