Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 13:11

São Paulo, 27 – Ethanol sales totaled 1.46 billion liters in the first half of March, which represents an increase of 51.38% compared to the same period of the 2022/23 harvest. The volume of anhydrous ethanol sold in the period was 466.51 million liters – a decrease of 9.40% – while hydrated ethanol registered sales of 998.48 million liters – an increase of 84.46%.

The numbers are part of the biweekly survey by the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica), released this Wednesday, 27.

In the domestic market, sales of hydrated ethanol totaled 933.84 million liters in the period, a positive variation of 84.29% compared to last year. The sale of anhydrous ethanol was 462.78 million liters, an increase of 12.90%. In aggregate, the volume sold on the domestic market was 1.39 billion liters.

In the 23/24 harvest, ethanol sales total 31.24 billion liters, an increase of 12.64%. Of the hydrated product, the volume is 19.09 billion liters (+20.96%), while the anhydrous volume is 12.15 billion (+1.64%).

CBios Market

Data from B3, until last Friday, the 22nd, indicates the issuance of 9.65 million credits in 2024.

According to Unica, in possession of the obligated party of the RenovaBio program there are 42.50 million decarbonization credits, an amount already higher than the target established for 2023, of 37.47 million CBios, and whose fulfillment deadline ends on March 31 .