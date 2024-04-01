Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 22:00

The average prices of hydrous ethanol fell in 7 states and the Federal District, rose in 13 and remained stable in 6 in the week of March 24th to 30th. The data is from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas. At gas stations surveyed by ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol rose 0.56% compared to the previous week, from R$3.57 to R$3.59 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming state with the most evaluated stations, the average price rose from R$3.41 to R$3.43. The biggest percentage increase in the week, 14.91%, was recorded in Rio Grande do Norte, where a liter went from R$4.09 to R$4.70. The biggest percentage drop, of 1.36%, occurred in Ceará, with a liter going from R$4.42 to R$4.36.

The minimum price recorded this week for ethanol at a gas station was R$2.69 per liter, in Mato Grosso. The highest price, of R$5.99, was recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. The lowest state average price, of R$3.12, was observed in Mato Grosso, while the highest average price was recorded in Amapá, of R$ 4.94 per liter.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 0.28%, to R$3.59. The biggest increase in the period, 7.21%, was recorded in Amazonas. The biggest drop in the month was observed in Mato Grosso, 6.02%.

