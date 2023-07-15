Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/14/2023 – 20:34

Share



Average hydrous ethanol prices rose in 6 states, fell in 17 and in the Federal District and remained stable in 3 in the week between July 9th and 15th. The survey is by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by the AE-Fees. In stations surveyed by the ANP throughout the country, the average price of ethanol fell 1.53% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$ 3.93 to R$ 3.87 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming State and with the most evaluated stations, the average quotation fell 1.85% in the week, from R$ 3.78 to R$ 3.71. The highest percentage increase in the week occurred in Rio Grande do Norte, where a liter of ethanol, which cost an average of R$ 4.77, now costs R$ 4.81 (+0.84%). The biggest fall, of 4.08%, was registered in Mato Grosso, where the liter went from R$ 3.68 to R$ 3.53 in the week.

The minimum price recorded in the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 2.99 per liter in São Paulo. The highest state price, R$6.73, was recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. The lowest state average price, R$ 3.53, was observed in Mato Grosso, while the highest average price was registered in Amapá, with R$ 5.26 per liter.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 2.65%, from R$ 3.77 to R$ 3.87 per liter. The State with the highest percentage increase in the period was Bahia, with a 7.80% increase in the period, from R$ 4.23 to R$ 4.56 per liter. The only State with a percentage decrease in the month was Acre, with -0.21%, from R$ 4.77 to R$ 4.76 per liter.

Ethanol X gasoline

Ethanol was competitive with gasoline in Mato Grosso, São Paulo, Goiás, Minas Gerais and the Federal District in the week between July 9th and 15th. In the rest of the States, it was still more advantageous to fill the car with gasoline.

According to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by the AE-Fees, in the period, in the average of stations surveyed in the country, ethanol is at a parity of 68.74% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable to fueling with petroleum derivatives. The parity was 63.15% in Mato Grosso, 67.95% in São Paulo, 68.16% in Goiás, 70.00% in Minas Gerais and 69.88% in the DF.

Industry executives observe that ethanol can be competitive even with a parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.























