Fuel is only more advantageous than gasoline in 6 cities; Data is for the week of February 22nd to 28th

Hydrated ethanol was less competitive than gasoline in 332 of the 338 municipalities surveyed by ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) in the last week, according to data compiled by the Power360. The 2 fuels compete in the car segment flex.

Alcohol lost to gasoline in all municipalities surveyed by the ANP in the first 3 weeks of January. In the period from January 22nd to 28th, biofuel was more advantageous in only 6 municipalities, in Mato Grosso and São Paulo –producing states.

To be competitive, ethanol needs to sell for less than 70% of the price of gasoline. This percentage is adopted as a reference by the market, since biofuel has a lower calorific capacity – the amount of energy released during combustion.

The 70% reflects the difference between energy generation in the burning of the 2 fuels. To cover the same distance, more ethanol is used. Below parity, the lower the percentage, the more competitive the alcohol.

According to the survey of Power360 together with ANP data, ethanol was more advantageous than gasoline in 12 weeks of 2022. It was below the parity of 70% for 5 straight weeks, when gasoline broke a record price. In June, fossil fuel reached R$ 7.39 per liter.

In recent weeks, ethanol has lost competitiveness. According to the economy manager of the Only (Union of the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry), Luciano Rodrigues, 4 factors explain the lack of advantage of biofuel over gasoline:

federal tax exemption until February 28;

until February 28; cane off season when the advantage of ethanol is traditionally smaller;

when the advantage of ethanol is traditionally smaller; delay in transfer price reductions at the production stage;

price reductions at the production stage; gasoline lag in relation to the international price.

On January 1, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) extended the PIS/Cofins exemption on ethanol and gasoline until February 28.

The measure had been adopted by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on June 23, 2022 to contain the rise in fuel prices. In June, Bolsonaro also sanctioned the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) ceiling on fuel, determining rates for states.

The exemption leveled the competition field between alcohol and gasoline. In the states, according to Rodrigues, the decrease in ICMS rates was proportional. “In federal taxes, we had a greater exemption for gasoline than for ethanol“, said.

According to the association, federal taxes represented R$ 0.69 per liter of regular gasoline sold at gas stations and R$ 0.24 per liter of ethanol. “It has a good loss of competitiveness. Gasoline exemption was much higher, almost 3 times what happened with ethanol exemption”, stated Rodriguez.

The impact of the extension is BRL 2.5 billion for the entire ethanol chain, according to Unica. The amount considers the period from January 1st to February 28th.

Rodrigues also claims that there is a delay in the transfer of price reductions in the production stage by ethanol distributors and resellers. According to the economist, between the last week of December and the 3rd of January, biofuel had dropped R$ 0.33 per liter at the producer, in São Paulo. At the pump, R$ 0.02 per liter had fallen in the same period.

The readjustment in the price of gasoline implemented by Petrobras as of Wednesday (25.jan) should reduce the disadvantage. The state-owned company increased the value of selling fuel to distributors at its refineries by R$ 0.23 per liter.