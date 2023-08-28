Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 9:46 am

Ethanol is more competitive with gasoline in Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná and the Federal District in the week ended on Saturday, August 26th. In the rest of the States, it is still more advantageous to supply the car with gasoline.

According to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas, in the period, in the average of the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol is at a parity of 62.24% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable in comparison with petroleum derivatives.

The parity was at 58.91% in Mato Grosso, 65.16% in Mato Grosso do Sul, 61.74% in São Paulo, 62.85% in Goiás, 63.38% in Minas Gerais, 66% in Paraná and 64.62% in the DF.

Industry executives observe that ethanol can be competitive even with a parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.