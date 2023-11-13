admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 13/11/2023 – 13:39

Ethanol was more competitive in relation to gasoline last week in Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, São Paulo and the Federal District. In the rest of the States, it remains more advantageous to fill up your car with gasoline.

According to a survey by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas, in the period, in the average of stations surveyed in the country, ethanol is at a parity of 62.88% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable in comparison with the petroleum derivative.

Parity was 60.59% in Goiás; 57.04% in Mato Grosso; 64.53% in Mato Grosso do Sul; 63.27% in Minas Gerais; 65.40 in Paraná; 62.09% in São Paulo and 65.52% in the Federal District.

Industry executives note that ethanol can be competitive even with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.