In São Paulo mills, hydrous ethanol rose 0.54% this week, from R$2.6980 a liter to R$2.7126/liter, on average, according to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea/Esalq ). The value of anhydrous rose 1.67% in the period, from R$ 3.0662 a liter to R$ 3.1173/liter, on average.

