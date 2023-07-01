Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 20:55

Average hydrous ethanol prices fell in 12 states, rose in another 12 and remained stable in 2 states (Paraíba and Amapá) and in the Federal District in the week between July 25th and July 1st. The survey is by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by the AE-Fees. In the stations surveyed by the ANP throughout the country, the average price of ethanol was stable in the week compared to the previous week, at R$ 3.74 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming state and with the most evaluated stations, the average quotation fell by 0.28% in the week, from R$ 3.61 to R$ 3.60. The biggest percentage drop occurred in Roraima, 7.42%, from R$ 5.39 to R$ 4.99 per liter. The highest percentage increase in the week occurred in Goiás, where a liter of ethanol, which cost an average of R$ 3.66, now costs R$ 3.76 (+3.28%).

The minimum price recorded in the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 2.97 per liter in São Paulo. The highest state price, R$ 6.29, was recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. The lowest state average price, R$ 3.34, was observed in Mato Grosso, while the highest average price was registered in Amapá, with R$ 5.04 per liter.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell by 0.80%, from R$ 3.77 to R$ 3.74 per liter. The State with the highest percentage increase in the period was Sergipe, with 3.47% increase in the period, from R$ 4.41 to R$ 4.47 per liter. The State with the biggest percentage drop in the month was Mato Grosso, with -5.11%, from R$ 3.52 to R$ 3.34 per liter.























