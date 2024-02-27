It is an open secret that Kylian Mbappé's future seems to be at Real Madrid heading into the summer. The striker, determined to leave PSG, knows that this is the time to fulfill his destiny and reach the club in the capital of Spain, with advanced negotiations between both parties and that they could reach their final point once the club chaired by Florentino Pérez has agreed to fulfill one of the world champion's most important demands, the signing of his brother.
In the most recent hours, information has emerged from Spain stating that Ethan, Kylian's younger brother, will join Ancelotti's team in the summer at the express request of the PSG star. Although it is clear that in a normal situation for no reason Real Madrid will sign a footballer of such level, Florentino Pérez's board wants to avoid complications in the arrival of Mbappé, which is why the president himself has given the green light to assimilate the arrival of the younger brother.
Ethan ends his contract with PSG this summer and the club from the capital of France considers that he is a player that they do not need at all, the reason why he has been in the squad is to retain Kylian as best as possible, now that he is leaving. march, there is not the slightest need to renew the youngest of the Mbappé. For his part, Kylian does not want to leave his brother unprotected in the market and that is why he has requested his signing to Real Madrid.
