In 2003, the marriage of actor Ethan Hawke (Texas, 53 years old) with star Uma Thurman, mother of his two children, was collapsing and he took to the Broadway stage to be part of a production of Henry IV by Shakespeare, in which he played the role of the warrior Hotspur. The 20 years that have passed since then are approximately the same as the interpreter of reality bitesfrom the trilogy Before…, Gattaca either Boyhood took a while to write A bright ray in the darka novel published in 2021 in the United States with excellent critical reception, and whose Spanish translation has just been released on the Berenice label.

The marital problems with a famous wife, aired by the press, and the Broadway production of that same Shakespeare play are just two of several biographical nods that Hawke shares with the protagonist of his book: William Harding is an actor in the midst of a personal crisis. who has just passed his thirties, whose parents separated when he was very young, who grew up with his young mother and who achieved fame as a teenager thanks to cinema. “My life is the clay with which I have tried to shape a story that has meaning and is not a waste of readers' time; that serves to build a fiction that captivates them and allows them to feel that they are accessing something important and secret, which also reflects something about themselves. The danger in using one's own life is that he becomes a psychologist's couch,” he explained on the phone this Tuesday.

A bright ray in the dark It is the third novel that Hawke has published – in other genres he has written the comic Indeh. An Apache story (Anaya, 2017) and the story Rules for a gentleman (Gaia, 2017), in addition to scripts—and the first in which he focuses on narrating, with rhythm and humor, what the art of acting consists of. Structured like a play (prologue and five acts with several scenes), in the novel the ins and outs of the actors' lives, their nerves, insecurities, egos, miseries and greatness in the face of the strange collective energy that is activated behind the scenes run in parallel to Harding's descent into hell. He, staying in a hotel after Chelsea, tries to stay afloat with mixed success while dealing with life and stage panic. Breathing is one of his obsessions, a key to being able to carry out the performance successfully. “Many of the rules that are key to acting well are also key to living well, such as breathing or being focused on the here and now. I think that the acting profession has also allowed me to grow as a person,” he says, adding that this allows him to explain to himself why he is still in the world of acting after so much time.

Actor and writer Ethan Hawke in August 2017. Image by G. Holland. Shutterstock

“When I published my second novel, at a dinner in Germany an editor asked me why I was avoiding the topic of acting in my books. He told me that I knew about it and I should write about it,” he recalls. “The lives of actors are aired in the press, but there are very few meaningful novels that talk about this and are not first-person autobiographical books. There is a book by James Baldwin and something else, but I saw that there was an opportunity there.” And it was that theme, he explains, that led him to structure the book in that way: “I wanted to write about the lives of actors and the only way to create the framework to do so was through the production of a play, of the General rehearsals, the doublet days, the school performances, the opening night, that was there from the beginning.” Also Henry IV? “I thought of The Lear King, “But I opted for this other work because I know it thoroughly and it has to do with masculinity, with the relationship between parents and children.” These are issues that Hawke is no stranger to, on which he has worked in many of his films, such as those he has made with Richard Linklater. “These are issues to which I have dedicated a large part of my work, but the interesting thing about dealing with them in a book is that I do it alone. There is an incredible joy in collaborating and doing something as a team, but in literature something very intimate is produced,” he reflects.

Harding, his hero, falls into drugs, alcohol and sex. “It is very difficult to portray sex on film because it quickly becomes pornography, but literature is a great place to try to do it. The protagonist falls through the circles of hell, loses his self-esteem and questions what masculinity is. Has #Metoo influenced this book at all? “I think maybe it has changed how readers read it, 20 years ago they would have done it in a different way. I've been wanting to write about what a good or bad guy is and I was wondering how to tell one's story. bad”. Have you kept journals? “Yes, I kept a diary until I was almost 40,” she admits. He now says he feels like “an old actor, but a young writer, with the same sense of vulnerability as a beginner.”

Fame is another of the themes that the book touches on from the beginning, when a taxi driver picks up the protagonist from the airport and lectures him about his life, since he knows his personal situation thanks to gossip magazines. Does one go from hating fame to feeling terrified of being forgotten? “When I was young I was more ashamed of what other people might think of me, but as you get older you realize that interest in you doesn't last that long either and I take it with more humor,” he says. Has that allowed you to lose your fear of exposing yourself not only on stage but also on the page? “I thought that if Melville could write a gripping novel about whale hunters, he could do something interesting about actors. The strange thing about fame is that you never make a first impression; When you are introduced to or meet someone, that person already has an idea or opinion about you. If you don't want to live in isolation and you like to mingle, this strange dynamic occurs, and there you can end up treating the interpreter that you are as if they were someone else and talking about yourself in the third person. That's because you're going crazy,” he concludes with a laugh. Is he interested in the lives of other actors? “I would have said no, but after making the documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, The latest Hollywood stars“I guess so, I'm interested in the craft, the way each one tells stories and how actors try to understand ourselves.”

The discussion about who has the right to play what role or to write in a book and imagine the life of a person of another race or sex has been escalating in recent years. As an actor and writer, what do you think of this? “This is probably because the world needs some truth, and there is something exciting about authenticity, but what is authentic would have to be determined. I think the debate is important, but, as Emerson said, I feel like I was born in the middle of a staircase and I can't quite see what's coming.”

