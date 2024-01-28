Dhe interest in investing in Germany is higher than it has been for a long time. The number of shareholders is historically high. The reason for this is the new popularity of ETF savings plans, which, according to a study by the management consultancy Oliver Wyman, have really shaken up the online broker market in Germany.

The number of securities portfolios, which fell from 2013 to the beginning of 2017, has since increased by 40 percent. Last October, according to Bundesbank data, it reached more than 31 million, the highest level since 2004. Since the end of 2021, the increase has slowed somewhat, in Oliver Wyman's opinion, mainly due to the sharp increase in daily and fixed-term deposit interest rates.