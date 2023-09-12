Eternnightsthe RPG dating sim from Study Saiis available starting today worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in digital format.

The physical console edition will launch next November 16. Below we can see the launch trailer of the title and find out more information via the press release.

Find love in a hopeless place: action dating sim Eternnights is available today

Live life to the fullest (while you can)

London, 12 September 2023 – Save the world and find true love starting today thanks to the action and love dating sim in the time of the apocalypse by Study Sai, Eternnightsavailable on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Arriving a week earlier than the initially scheduled launch, the highly anticipated Eternnights offers a unique combination between two very important needs: finding love and killing monsters (the game is available on both Steam what up Epic Games Store with a 10% discount at launch).

A mysterious event has transformed people into violent monsters, crowded on the giant walls that surround your city. After your arm is replaced by a magical, shape-shifting replica that gives you strange powers, it’s up to you to save the world… and your love life. Explore hellish dungeons and fight intense real-time battles against monstrous enemies. Thanks to your magical abilities, take down enemies with stylish combos together with your battle companions, try to obtain a cure to return the world to normality and try to get the first kiss from the person you love most. All in a single working day. If you succeed, you can save humanity and find true love. If you fail, the world you know will disappear forever. Nothing much.

Eternnights features a world full of intense combat, romantic story lines, personal choices and an engaging progression system. All in one great unforgettable adventure. Enjoy adrenaline-pumping and spectacular combos, make lasting friendships and plenty of opportunities for an exciting love story, but don’t waste time. The hours available are few and the apocalypse doesn’t wait for the first kiss. Invite whoever you want out on a date, play mini-games, and develop a relationship that could turn into something more, all while trying to find a cure to save the world. How you spend the end of the world is up to you, but remember that in Eternnights every moment matters.

Distributed in collaboration with Maximum Games, from November 16 a physical standard edition of will also be available Eternnights for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is available for pre-order at selected retailers.

For more information, visit the site http://www.eternights.com.