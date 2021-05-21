Hours before it arrived The Bad Hour, a bird flew into the house and crashed into a window without knowing that it was Holy Thursday. Hours after the exact time arrived, the eldest son portrayed a rainbow that was tattooed on the chair where his father sat and a few hours later, the youngest son took the call from Colombia that warned that it had started to rain in Aracataca … after who knows how long to dry. The next day, Mexico City shook.

More information

Gabriel José de la Concordia García Márquez died on April 17, 2014 at his home in Fuego in Mexico City and Mercedes Barcha Pardo, his partner since childhood, followed him – perhaps from the same bed in the same house in Fuego. six years and four months later. Both met as children and lived to see one of the most beautiful etymologies of the word Love conjugate, which is like a yellow rose of good luck and a flock of birds that another Holy Thursday there in Macondo crashed against the walls and mesh of the windows the mere day on which Úrsula Iguarán dies or as the accumulated loneliness that multiplies from the first line that is looked at between two who decide to be one so that the centuries pass by and each of the moments that time was spinning them remain intact .

Rodrigo García Barcha, the eldest son of both publishes today Gabo and Mercedes: a farewell For the record, all that sheath that does not deserve amnesia, all the inexplicable magic that threads the threads of a chance shared not only between his parents, but himself with his brother Gonzalo, who postponed his birthday on that Holy Thursday to begin to mimic himself and physically clone themselves with the image of Gabito, the young reporter with a cigarette on the edge of his mouthpiece in Barranquilla, caressing the keys of a typewriter as if it were a piano and that which they have combined between the four of them for more than half a century of solitude. four hands have sweated it with their wives, daughters-in-law and beautiful granddaughters like the beautiful Gaba and the grandchildren, artists on each eyelid semi-closed with six strings or ocher ink. A whole beautiful family that now in the voice of the eldest shares with the infinite wake of readers the loving never ending story, the one that is written when a simple, iron and oak woman is in charge of timing the movement of each star and each desktop so that the man who dreams since he was a child writes absorbed with his eyes lost in an invisible paragraph to get the best stories ever told.

It was Rodrigo who took the photograph of the cover of the Spanish edition of this invaluable short book: there are the Gaba with an unrepeatable sunrise gown (which they repeated in the same place to be photographed as is three decades later) and the Gabo with shoes white Caribbean dancer, both smiling a call from Stockholm the day they announced their Nobel Prize for Literature and the poet María Luisa Elío was right when she predicted years before when Gabito published that wonderful madness “The world would never be the same again” and that is evident in the photo taken by Rodrigo, who is a filmmaker for nothing.

Film director, the son of the son of the telegrapher from Aracataca, who writes in English a farewell memoir for his parents that he dedicates to his brother; Rodrigo, the man who little by little has conquered the screens that Gabo dreamed of not only as a screenwriter and who decided to flourish with his family in another language, the one furthest from the multifaceted and polychrome language of his father so that we can read it today in English of elegant prose translated into Spanish that inevitably moves with tears the languid tune of a farewell that is a tribute and testimony.

I will never forget the stoic serenity with which Rodrigo arrived from the funeral home to inform his mother that Gabito had been extremely handsome, wrapped in a lace sheet, with a bouquet of yellow roses on his chest and the curls combed in flight like a Roman patrician. . He said that they had fixed his mustache and that he seemed asleep … and in the mirror of his eldest son, Gaba had already organized the score of a madness that shocked the whole world, Obama’s call on one of the phones, while on another The line connected Fidel Castro and presidents of Mexico entered through the door and after the earthquake the next day the people began, the thousands of readers to line up to surround the Alameda Central in Mexico City to turn the Palacio de Bellas Artes into a the sacred temple of a vallenato harmonizing with music by Bartok and Mozart and endless lines of indebted and indebted readers, grateful to the man who wrote so that his friends would love him.

Rodrigo has left an ink handkerchief where the last kiss that we owe to Mercedes Barcha is shaken, the one who carried the sanity and serenity of an amazing whirlwind by the arm since she traveled with Gabo to Argentina to receive the first copies of One hundred years of loneliness and he began that global custom of not being charged by taxi drivers and the public of the theaters stood up to applaud both of them. The Caribbean woman who had instant correspondents all over the planet to discuss with her the gossip of the show business, the remains of the Boom and the Big Bang, the news of the empire and the thread of all the Baratarian islands; the wonderful grandmother who dazzled the granddaughters with her stories and the one she loved without fuss or exaggerated whispers, the chain-smoker capable of turning into smoke the adulation that often wanted to crush Gabo’s footsteps and the only one capable of vanishing with a quiet smile all the envies and resentments, the pending bills and the litter that rises with the gale.

Where do the swallows go? They are supposed to say goodbye when the afternoons turn brown and then, without warning, it seems that they return every day of every year, the same wings and even those birds that mistake the window for the sky or the mirror for eternity, right? could it be that they are metaphor? Doesn’t it happen that way so that the kiss that seemed impossible or the endless dialogue of the conflicted loves is repeated? Is it the same that happens with the unshakable wills and the heavy loneliness of the powerful abandoned to their fate of cyclical misfortune? I believe that those flights of clueless birds are the same mystery that incites the old silent ones without correspondence or bells and the marvelous jungle where the armor of a dreamer whose name I do not want to remember rusted, there so close to the river where the immense stones seem dinosaur eggs … and all that is what surrounds the farewell for the Gabos, because the first hundred years of their supposed absence will be fulfilled sooner rather than later and those of us who had the miracle of loving them in person and knowing them beyond the ink, but never better said the promised truth that as long as we evoke them in their shared literature and in the wonderful fruits of their offspring, the great art of Gonzalo, Rodrigo and their families … there will be no tears here because no one leaves here.

With enviable elegance and a maturity of integrity, Rodrigo García has never shown his kinship to fight for his scripts and curdle his feature films or his valuable work in series that are now what flies best in times of confined screens and with everything he has learned As a cinematographer photographer, he has produced a book here that allows us to accompany two brothers before the enigmatic horizon of an instant that seemed fleeting: the blinking of seconds that both children heard from the back seat of a car, when Gabo at the wheel said out loud the first line of an immortal novel that was to change their lives and hardships, and incidentally the whole world. Rodrigo waves a yellow silk scarf in the air, as the cover of Love in the time of cholera in the hands of the next young reader who has to travel forever magnetized to the immense literature that not only Gabito, but also Mercedes herself, with her festive contradance, her duet of silences and landscapes, her generous offspring and her shared memory. Here is flying the white sheet without lace that Gaba hung in the living room of a little house in San Ángel so that the children would not bother the genius who locked himself barefoot for eighteen months to curdle a novel … and when the advance payment of the editorial, it was Rodrigo who opened the door for the bank manager who had agreed with Gabo to carry in a suitcase the advance of royalties in crunchy and sounding bills as if to leave his children hypnotized, the least son who got dressed in tailcoat in Sweden to accompany his mother and applaud his father the Prize of All Prizes and the eldest son who now writes with soul ink the farewell that his loving parents deserve and that we all boldly assume, all readers, as I applaud and gratitude for so many paragraphs and pages, on screen and on paper, that we owe to the good souls who smile with their eyes and who really care about others, neighbors and neighbors … those who really don’t know and they never go.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country