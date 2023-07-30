Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2023 – 7:53 pm Share

After its business suffered a setback with the ban on asbestos, a material with carcinogenic potential until then used in the production of tiles that made it famous, Eternit underwent a recovery process with the use of new materials and, today, it is already planning acquisitions.

From 2016 to 2017, the company saw its net loss explode from R$7.7 million to R$276.3 million. With a debt of more than R$ 200 million and unable to pay it, the solution was to file for judicial recovery the following year.

To reverse the situation that brought the business to the brink of bankruptcy, the company then bet on fiber cement, a material composed of cement, water and reinforcing fibers, which became synthetic instead of asbestos. The company also entered the market for solar-powered tiles.

The strategy worked. Since 2020, the company has maintained annual profitability, which is confirmed in the data for the first quarter of this year, when profit was R$ 22 million.

With the resumption process completed (“turnaround”, in market jargon), Eternit performed a chair dance between chairman Luís Augusto and member of the board of directors Paulo Andrade, who assumed the executive leadership at the beginning of July. The idea now is for Andrade to lead the company in the new expansion stage.

Even without leaving the court-supervised reorganization, Eternit claims to have settled all debts with creditors. The status of default before the Court is due to a pending lawsuit from a creditor, which has already been paid. “Today, we still have people on the staff who didn’t show up to receive it, but the value is reserved for them”, says Augusto.

With finances under control again, the company continued with business expansion projects, even without having access to credit as a non-defaulting company would have. An example of this is the investment of R$ 165 million in the construction of a factory in Caucaia (CE), which is in its final stage and should initially employ around 100 people.

Another unusual move for a company undergoing judicial recovery was the acquisition of competitor Confibra, for BRL 110 million. With this, the company estimates to increase production capacity by up to 40% by the end of the year.

“We are going to study the possibilities of continuing to grow with acquisitions outside the company’s main segment, in search of portfolio diversification. Seeking inorganic alternatives is on the radar, as well as organic growth in regions where we do not yet have a presence. The demand for tiles in the North region is greater than the offer, for example”, says Andrade.

Antônio Frange Júnior, managing partner of the Frange Advogados office, says that judicial recovery is an instrument used by companies to contain progressive indebtedness and review the business model, for example, creating new products, as Eternit did with the tile with photovoltaic panel or fiber cement tiles.

“Judicial recovery is not a ‘win-win’, it’s a situation where you lose the least. It exists for a social purpose, to protect the employees’ families and to give the company breath to recover and reduce liabilities”, she says.

With less dependence on asbestos extraction, an activity still carried out, the company will be able to reduce operational risk and become attractive to the capital market again.

“Leaving judicial reorganization is very positive for a publicly traded company like Eternit, especially for the investments of funds, which are regulated against investments in companies undergoing reorganization”, says Pedro Almeida, specialist in litigation and insolvency at GVM Advogados.

Threat on the radar

Despite the overhaul of its business, Eternit continues to extract chrysotile asbestos for export, which represents a relevant part of the company’s financial results (31% of net revenue and 44% of gross profit in the first quarter). The company is awaiting a decision from the Federal Supreme Court on the legality of the activity, which may be completely interrupted.

In February 2017, the Federal Supreme Court prohibited the use of asbestos in the country, which caused Eternit to paralyze operations at the mine. However, the activity was resumed in July 2019, due to a law in the State of Goiás that allowed the extraction of chrysotile asbestos exclusively for export purposes.

In November last year, the SFT determined the suspension of asbestos extraction from the mine in the city of Minaçu, in Goiás. With the order, the activities of Sama Mineração, an Eternit company, were paralyzed. Prosecution against this law, which may be deemed unconstitutional, could be a further setback for business.

“There is a substantial risk that the chrysotile exploration activity will be completely prohibited, even if it is destined exclusively for export. If that happens, Eternit would suddenly lose a large part of its gross profit”, says Ivan Barboza, managing partner of Ártica Asset Management.

Almeida, from GVM Advogados, says that the current situation of the company, which is once again profitable, gives resilience to the business even with the new prohibition by the STF. “The end of asbestos exports today is something that would hardly jeopardize the success of Eternit’s judicial recovery. The company pays creditors and already has a history of profit. The discontinuation of that unit would be an embezzlement that would not lead to insolvency,” he says.

Andrade, from Eternit, says that the ban would have an impact on the company, but that there are currently other relevant sources of revenue. “Logically, the interruption of mine activities will impact on loss of profitability, since it is a cash-generating activity. The good news is that the roofing business is also profitable and generates cash, which guarantees the company’s perpetuity”, he says.