They were accused of environmental disaster and voluntary omission of accident prevention precautions in the factories of the asbestos multinational

For the Swiss entrepreneur, the Novara court of assizes also decided the interaction of public offices for 5 years and fixed a provisional amount of over 100 million euros, of which the most conspicuous figures are for the municipality of Casale Monferrrato, 50 million euros and for the presidency of the Council of Ministers, 30 million. Schmidheiny in 2012 was sentenced by the Turin court to 16 years in prison together with the Belgian baron Louis de Cartier, also accused of environmental disaster and voluntary omission of accident prevention precautions in the factories of the asbestos multinational.

The sentence was upheld on appeal in June 2013, this time at 18 years, but only for Schmidheiny since the baron died shortly before. Then in 2014 the Cassation annulled the sentence without postponement, declaring the crimes prescribed. Shortly after the pronouncement of the supreme court, a new line of investigation, Eternit bis, had started from the Turin prosecutor’s office, and the files were sent to the various competent prosecutors, including one still in Turin where the businessman on appeal had been sentenced to a year and 8 months, in Naples where last year the trial of first instance ended with a sentence of 3 years and 6 months for manslaughter and in Vercelli for the 392 victims of asbestos in the Casale area.

