Announced last summer and released on September 12, Eternnights immediately attracted the attention of many enthusiasts thanks to the idea of ​​a dating action game set in an apocalyptic future. Study Sai so he decides to package a product that promises to find love even in the most unlikely places, while between one appointment and another we find ourselves busy slicing up hordes of infected people who invade the streets. Will it really be like this? Or will we once again find ourselves looking for love on dating sites during an impending apocalypse? Find out with us in our latest review!

Title: Eternnights

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC



Version analyzed: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Action

Players: 1

Publisher: Study Sai

Developer: Study Sai

Tongue: Italian (texts), Japanese and Korean (dubbing)

Exit date: September 12th 2023 (digital), November 16, 2023 (physical)



Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLC: not announced



Note: the Deluxe Edition also includes the official digital artbook and the official digital soundtrack with more than 100 songs composed by Spencer Bambrick

We reviewed Eternights with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us for free by Studio Sai via Cosmocover.



One bad day, something or someone has transformed humans into dangerous monsters who now desire nothing more than violence and power. We were thus chosen to be the last salvation for humanity, setting out on a journey that will not only force us to find a cure for ourselves and the world around us, but also to question our feelings during the search for what we have avoided for too long, the love.

Between dating and hack and slash

Often, in the world of video games, we are presented with apocalyptic scenarios where, between one saving the world and another, we also find ourselves developing love stories with our traveling companions so much so as to make them unforgettable. But what happens if the focus is no longer on saving the world, but on the importance of finding a partner during the impending apocalypse? This is the scenario that is proposed to us by Eternnightswhere after signing up for a dating app, our protagonist (who can’t customize his sex and characteristics, but only his name) will find himself being the last chance of all humanity. The problem? Well for once we are not faced with the usual protagonist with a heart of gold or full of the greatest chivalric virtues, but rather before the typical teenager with crazy hormones, who will make good use of his position as the “last hope for the world” to bring about home as many appointments as possible with the few survivors met during the journey.

Eternnights in fact it makes available four different romances for the player, of which only one homosexual, plus a “bromance” with your best friend, as well as the only shoulder to cry on for the entire adventure. Throughout our history we will encounter this Yuna, Min, Is And Yohan, all with different entry times to allow you to delve into each character enough to choose who you want to pursue a relationship with. And before you ask (I see you all thinking about who to choose as your virtual partner) the answer is Yes, you will be able to carry on multiple parallel relationships, but be careful, the game will in any case force you to choose a single partner for your ending. To be chosen as the “definitive partner”, your sweetheart (or “sweetie” since you can do it with all of them) will have to be brought at least to relationship level seven, thus unlocking a special promise that will give you access to a unique cutscene dedicated to that character at the end of the game. However, you will not be forced to have a partner, you can also opt for the power of friendship and choose your best friend Chani as a final partner.

Regardless of the choice made, the relationships between the supporting characters can always be strengthened in the same way. Our protagonist will have social parameters that will have their own level (ranging from one to four) and which will also be characterized by a specific partner to whom he is linked (for example the parameter Expression will be linked to his partner Yuna) and that the higher he is, the more he will allow you to advance through the various appointments with the characters. In fact, you will not only be busy defeating hordes of monsters that now populate the world, but also inviting your partners on various dates that will allow you a greater degree of intimacy, as well as background on their past. However, rising in rank does not only have social purposes, in fact in addition to showing sometimes “spicy” scenes between them and the protagonist, new passive and active skills linked to that supporting character will also be unlocked. So don’t feel guilty if you come out with all available characters, after all you’re just trying to make your protagonist stronger.

Time within the game will be marked in style Person, with a calendar that will scroll day by day and which will always show you the closest deadline through which the next event in the story will be triggered. You will be able to invite the various characters out only during the daytime moments, while the nighttime moments will be dedicated to strengthening your skills or searching around the scenarios for useful objects to help your companions and thus unlock additional buffs for the character, such as a greater number of HP or damage dealt. If you do not respect the deadlines set, you will automatically find yourself in game over, forced to reload the most recent save. Despite in a single playthrough it will be possible to maximize all social parameters, it will not be possible to maximize the relationship with all the characters at the same timeleaving the player the possibility of maxing out the relationship with approximately only three of the characters present. Eternnights also offers the possibility of participate in different minigames when we spend time with our companionslike a breathing exercise with Yuna or squats with Min. By completing these activities we will earn two types of currency: White and Black Essence. The White to unlock skills related to relationships while the Black to unlock specific skills for the protagonist.

Find yourself

If the “dating sim” component is certainly the best one, we cannot say the same about the combat one, which is much more cumbersome and repetitive.. We will have two main buttons dedicated to attack, square and triangle up PlayStation (version we tested), with which we will be able to load two different bars, the first dedicated to special attacks, the second dedicated to skills. Once the first bar is filled, we will be able to launch a powerful attack (also in combination with a partner to make it elemental) capable of breaking the enemy defense barrier and even multiple shields at the same time if we strengthen it. The second bar instead allows the protagonist to strike with special abilities by pressing the button L1 in combination with one of the four action keys, thus performing jabs or slashes from a distance. Finally, by repeatedly hitting the enemy without ever being interrupted, we will be able to perform a particular blow called execution and capable of temporarily stunning the opponent. With the button X we will instead be able to dodge, slowing down time in case we dodge at the last second. A sore point is precisely the repetitiveness of the clashes, where the enemies will rarely be stopped by our attacks and we will find ourselves always carrying out the same actions without a real strategy: hit until the special shot is charged, perform the special shot based on the enemy’s elemental weakness, complete the quick time event, repeat again.

Inside the linear dungeons that we will face there will also be small secondary areas to explore to find Black Essence useful for enhancing our skills, or environmental puzzles to solve in order to continue. Clashes against enemies are not always mandatory and seeing as defeating them never provides Black Essencewe will be able to avoid them and leave them behind by continuing towards our goal (only the minibosses will offer a meager amount of experience). There will be more excited phases, with stretches where we will have to run on a motorbike or move silently so as not to be discovered. Short minigames are also added to these phases as in style Dance Dance Revolution which will allow us to unlock some otherwise inaccessible areas.

Exist three difficulty options which we can change at any time: History, Normal and Expert. None of these will particularly affect the gamebut given that the protagonist’s mechanical movements may often not give the desired result, we recommend the Story difficulty so you can enjoy it in a relaxed way and focus much more on the role-playing and dating component.

The world outside the refuge

Technically Eternnights is a bit behind the times, with graphics that don’t do any justice to the colorful, neon-filled world created by Study Sai. Although linear, the game world appears empty, not always presenting the right differentiation between areas, especially during the supporting characters’ secondary missions. The sound sector is decidedly better and can easily involve you in the various animated sequences thanks to a fantastic soundtrack. The localization in Italian and the Japanese dubbing are excellentalthough we advise you to play by choosing the original in Korean as it is decidedly more expressive. The title is fluid and has no frame drops, even in the most frenetic sequences or special shots mixed with QTEs. Noteworthy are the anime-style cutscenes, which manage to show all those emotions that we normally don’t perceive given the lack of expressiveness of the characters.

Who do we recommend Eternights to?

Eternnights it is recommended to all those who are looking for a simple story, focused more on social dynamics and relationships than on what is happening outside. Obviously the game is recommended purely for an adult audience, not only for the issues addressed, but also for the numerous sexual references as well as scenes of violence and gore which are quite explicit (such as the presence of mutilations).

Great for a relaxing adventure

Simple and intuitive gameplay

Interesting and effective artistic side… …But the game world is bare although linear

Being a title based mostly on a relationship system, we would have expected more homosexual relationships

The combat is at times cumbersome and repetitive