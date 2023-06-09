Studio Sai revealed a more specific release window and released a new trailer for the very special Eternal nights. The title will be available worldwide during the month of September 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. As previously anticipated, the title combines typical mechanics of the dating sim with an exploration and combat system in style Action RPGsin a plot that will lead us to save the world from a mysterious entity that is transforming humanity into violent and power-hungry creatures.

We leave you now with the new trailer dedicated to Eternal nightswishing you a good vision as always!

Press R2 to shake hands and fall in love in Eternights: This September on PlayStation and PC

– New gameplay video during Day of the Devs –

London – 9 June 2023 – Indie developer Studio Sai interrupted the broadcast of Day of the Devs today with an urgent message: Eternal nights is coming to PlayStation and PC in September – and you must help defeat the monsters that have taken over the population. The brand new gameplay video shows the horrors you will face and the love you will have the chance to meet:

In Eternal nights you will have to face dangerous dungeons full of mysteries and dangers, relying on the unique skills and spells of your companions in battle. Strategically exploit enemy weaknesses through elemental attacks, dodging, parrying and unleashing powerful combos. Monsters won’t be your only challenge: you’ll have to survive traps, solve puzzles, complete mini-games and hold the hand of your loved ones to save the world in a heartfelt adventure where love and action they play an equal role.

Due to a mysterious entity that turns humanity into monsters obsessed with violence and power, a surreal evil stands between the players, a cure and the brighter future the world deserves. The gripping story of Eternal nights it’s a race against time to avoid a dark destiny, centered on a reflection on human bonds and the intrinsic value of love. Between exploration, dungeon adventures and dating, time is ticking and it’s crucial to decide how to spend every precious day you have left to live.

Eternal nights will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via the Epic Games Store and Steam) in September 2023. For more information, visit http://www.eternights.com/.

Studio Sai

Studio Sai is a small independent studio, working completely remotely, consisting of a team of developers collaborating from different countries. Their games concern the relationships that can be established within somewhat particular worlds. The word “Sai” in Korean means relationship between two people – but not just relationship; it also means “distance” between two people in a poetic tone.