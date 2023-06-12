Studio Sai announces, during the conference PC Gaming Showthat his Eternal nights will be available worldwide from 21 September. Target platforms are PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Along with the date, a new gameplay trailer is revealed, showing us about a minute of gameplay.

LONDON (June 12, 2023) – The study of Studio Sai is ready to play cupid in Eternal nights and hope you can too. In a brand new gameplay trailer shown during the PC Gaming Showthe studio has proudly revealed that the upcoming mix of dating simulator and frenzied action against monsters will arrive on PC and PlayStation consoles on September 21, 2023. Pre-orders are already available on both platforms.

On PC it will be possible to start your own adventure to try to save the world (between one appointment and another) in a few days, because Eternal nights will be able to be tried during the Steam Next Fest from June 19th.

In the gameplay trailer of Eternal nights the world we know is turned upside down by a mysterious event that transforms people into violent monsters, crowded on the giant walls that surround the protagonist’s city. After his arm is replaced by a magical, shapeshifting replica that grants him strange powers, it’s up to you to save the world…and his love life. During the apocalypse dating is still important, and even when a surreal evil brings down life as we know it, what matters most are the people around us.

Spend your time in Eternal nights surviving raids in hellish dungeons and intense real-time battles with monstrous enemies. With your magical skills, slay enemies with stylish combos together with your battlemates. But the hours available are few and the apocalypse doesn’t wait for the first kiss. Invite whoever you want on dates, play mini-games, and develop a relationship that could grow into something more, all while trying to find a cure to save the world. How you will spend the end of the world is up to you, but remember that in Eternal nights every moment matters.

Eternal nights will be available to all people looking for love at the end of the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (via STEAM and Epic Game Store) from September 21, 2023. For more information, visit the site http://www.eternights.com/.