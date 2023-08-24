Studio Sai announces that Eternal nights will be available in digital format from the next September 12th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store. The physical edition, however, will arrive later in the course of 2023.

For the occasion, a new trailer is released which we show you below.

London, UK – 23 August 2023 – Today the development team Studio Sai announced that the apocalypse will come sooner! Eternal nightshis upcoming game that combines dating and monster-fighting, will be available on PC and PlayStation consoles from September 12th. In the brand new trailer, presented today during the Future Games Show,, you can take a further look at how loves are born just as monsters instead fall lifeless.

In Eternal nights the world as we know it is turned upside down by a mysterious event that transforms people into violent monsters, crowded on the giant walls that surround the city. After your arm is replaced by a magical, shapeshifting replica that grants you strange powers, it’s up to you to save the world…and your love life. During the apocalypse dating is still important, and even when a surreal evil crashes life as we know it, what matters most are the people around you.

Spend your time in Eternal nights surviving raids in hellish dungeons and intense real-time battles with monstrous enemies. With your magical skills, and making the most of those of your companions, slay enemies with stylish combos together with the survivors who will accompany you on the battlefield. But the hours available are few and the apocalypse doesn’t wait for the first kiss. Invite whoever you want on dates, play mini-games, and develop a relationship that could grow into something more, all while trying to find a cure to save the world. How you will spend the end of the world is up to you, but remember that in Eternal nights every moment matters.

Distributed in collaboration with Maximum Games, fans will also be able to get their hands on a physical edition of the game for PS4 and PS5 due for holiday 2023 and which will be available at select retailers.

