You know study announced that the very special Eternal Nights will land very soon also on Nintendo Switch. This new edition of the title will be available worldwide starting from next October 17th both in physical and digital editions. From today it will be possible to pre-order the game at price of €29.99.

We leave you now with the trailer for the Nintendo Switch version, if instead you want to know more about the game you can find many details in our in-depth reviewEnjoy!

Eternnights – Trailer (Switch)

The dating action game Eternights, after reaching 200,000 units sold, is also coming to Nintendo Switch in October – Fight with your soulmate to survive the apocalypse – London, 29 August 2024 – After selling 200,000 copies, You know study And Kepler Interactive they announced that the apocalypse of Eternal Nights will also be coming to Nintendo Switch starting from October 17thThe game will be available both in digital and physical versions, the pre-order will be available at the price of €29.99. Watch the new trailer: https://youtu.be/AuUQd2sGbnE In Eternal Nights The world as we know it is turned upside down by a mysterious event that transforms people into violent monsters, and a massive wall appears around your city. After your arm is replaced with a magical, shapeshifting replica that grants you strange powers, it’s up to you to save the world… and your love life. Love is in the air, despite the impending apocalypse and a surreal evil upending life as we know it. What matters most are the people around us. Spend your time in Eternal Nights surviving journeys through diabolical dungeons and intense real-time battles against monstrous enemies. Using your and your companions’ magical abilities, strike down enemies with elegant and devastating combos. But the hours are short and the apocalypse doesn’t wait for the first kiss. How you decide to live out your final moments on this world is up to you, but remember that in Eternal Nights every moment matters. Links

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ x44xJ4y You study You study is a small, fully remote independent studio with a team of developers working together from different countries. Their games are about relationships that can be formed within somewhat peculiar worlds. The word “Sai” in Korean means relationship between two people – but not only relationship; it also means “distance” between two people in a poetic tone.

