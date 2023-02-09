Via the PS Blog, Studio Sai announced that Eternal nights will not arrive in early 2023 as planned, but will be published in summer. The reason is linked to the team’s desire to refine all game components and offer the public a better video game. A new one has also been released trailerwhich you can see below.

Eternalnights is a mix between an action game and a dating sim in which players explore a post-apocalyptic world full of danger, love and adventure. There will be various love stories to explore while fighting and discovering the game world.

“Since the June 2022 announcement, we have brought in a plethora of updates to Eternalnights, but unfortunately we cannot name them all because the list is quite extensive. The most important area we focused on was improving the pace of the game and the overall immersion so that players can truly lose themselves in the characters and story of the game. We want people to feel like they’re living in the world of Eternights and experiencing the story firsthand.”

To achieve these goals, the team has improved user interface, making it more intuitive. In addition, great care has been taken towards the in-game calendar and reporting of deadlines. Eternights is in fact based on time management and all our actions must be carried out by a certain date. The improvements to this part of the interface should improve the player’s tension level.

“Eternights features a real-time combat system and fast-paced, with a variety of options such as elemental attacks, perfect dodges, parries, special abilities and the Confidant’s combat skills, which can be too demanding for many players. For this reason, the team has worked hard to improve the user interface during fights and make it more fluid and intuitive, allowing players to focus more on the narrative and story of the game.”

“We also contributed significant updates to environment and level design of Eternights to give players more reasons to explore dungeons. The game world is detailed and diverse, with new areas to discover, enemies to defeat, and challenges to overcome. The level designs were crafted to create a sense of discovery and adventure, encouraging players to further explore the game world.”

The authors go on to explain that they have also improved the characters, main story, combat system and minigames. The end result is a better quality game. Voices in Japanese and Korean have also been added; according to the Steam page, the game will also include Italian subtitles.

Eternights will come up PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can see the announcement trailer here.