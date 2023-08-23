Eternal nightsthe peculiar RPG with “sim-date” elements from Studio Sai, has shown itself with a new gameplay trailers at the Future Games Show 2023, where the announcement of the new one also comes from release date, strangely anticipated than previously reported.
Eternights will therefore be available starting from September 12, 2023with a shift of a few days compared to the one previously announced, which was set for 21 September.
The title has attracted some attention for its particular mix of features, which brings together somewhat different genres, as we also see in the video.
The mixed detail of Eternights
Eternights is indeed a mixture between action game and dating simulatora strange mix that combines a love story with somewhat adrenaline-pumping action RPG-style fights: in this way, while trying to survive during the apocalypse, you also find yourself experiencing romantic evenings with various characters.
The mechanism, which requires us to “find love while saving the world”, is based on exploration, gathering resources, fighting and dating various girls in search of more or less eternal love, if only the end of the world seems to be nearby in this strange game world.
To get to know him better, we refer you to our tried on the demo of the fighting-based dating simulator, which we had also seen at the PC Gaming Show 2023 with another trailer.
