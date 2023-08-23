Eternal nightsthe peculiar RPG with “sim-date” elements from Studio Sai, has shown itself with a new gameplay trailers at the Future Games Show 2023, where the announcement of the new one also comes from release date, strangely anticipated than previously reported.

Eternights will therefore be available starting from September 12, 2023with a shift of a few days compared to the one previously announced, which was set for 21 September.

The title has attracted some attention for its particular mix of features, which brings together somewhat different genres, as we also see in the video.