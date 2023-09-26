













On the latter site, it appears that PlayStation has just implemented a new user voting system. This is based on a score of 0 to 5 stars and eternalnights It has an average of 4.45. For its part, on Steam it has 89% positive ratings from the public.

As for specialized criticism, several media outlets have given it ratings ranging from mixed to positive. In fact, on Metacritic the PS5 and PC versions have 74% approval. This is a marked discrepancy with what the general public thinks.

Apparently we could be facing another title that starts a small dispute between public and critics with eternalnights. It seems like there’s something that players are loving. If you want to prove why it is having such a good reception, don’t forget that it is now available. You can find it on PS4, PS5, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

What is Eternights about?

eternalnights It is described as an action dating game that mixes a love story with fast-paced combat. You can explore dungeons for supplies and keep appointments. All with the Apocalypse getting closer and closer. It certainly sounds like an unorthodox combination.

From its first previews came comparisons with Atlus’ Persona saga. Even the reviews mention that it is very similar. Since it also makes use of a calendar and a reward aspect for social connections. So if you are waiting for Person 6this could help you make the wait more bearable.

