Eternals will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore the cosmic consequences of Infinity War after Avengers: Endgame. Not for nothing is one of the most anticipated installments by fans of the superhero franchise.

Unlike its predecessors, this is the first MCU film to be directed by an Oscar winner, Chloé zhao. The filmmaker is known for her work on the independent circuit, so there are several expectations about her contributions in the long-awaited super production.

In this regard, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has praised his work on the set as well as the little use of computer generated effects (CGI) to show impressive scenarios. These were his words from the CEO after seeing a fragment of the footage:

“I had to constantly repeat: ‘This is straight out of a camera; There are no visual effects for this at all! ‘ Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and fog coming up from the shore on this giant cliff, something really impressive, “he told Variety.

The movie is one of the most anticipated by MCU fans. Photo: Composition / Marvel

“When you watch Nomadland, after you’ve filmed Eternals, you say, ‘Oh! That’s not just what I wanted to bring to Marvel, to get out of a green screen virtual world, as is often the case in our movies. This is a distinctive style, ‘”continued the producer.

Eternals – official synopsis

Eternals are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to leave the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy: the deviants.